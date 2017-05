At South China, Dylan Presby and Andrew Browne each drove in a run with a single as Erskine defeated Oceanside.

Cody Taylor singled twice and scored for the Eagles.

Titus Kaewthong drove in both Oceanside runs with a two-run homer. Hunter Davis singled twice.

Oceanside 000 002 0 — 2 5 2

Erskine 000 210 x — 3 7 1

Sheridan and Kaewthong; Howard, Bonsant (7) and Turcotte