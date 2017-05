At South China, Alexis Mazurek homered and singled to drive in four runs as Oceanside defeated Erskine.

Casey Pine drove in two runs on a double and three singles for the 8-2 Mariners. Chloe Jones and Raechel Joyce each had two singles and two RBIs and Kalli Grover three singles and two RBIs.

Jessie Willy paced 5-8 Erskine with a double, single and RBI.

Oceanside 160 10(12) — 20 26 4

Erskine 000 111 — 3 5 3

Jones and Veilleux; Hodgkins and McLaggan