PORTLAND, Maine – Second-ranked Saint Joseph’s College (13-3, 8-1 GNAC) defeated No. 7 Norwich University (7-9, 3-6 GNAC), 17-6, in the first round of the Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC) Women’s Lacrosse Tournament at Deering Memorial Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

With the victory, Saint Joseph’s advances to the second round of the conference tourney for the fifth-consecutive season and will host #6 Simmons College (7-11, 3-6 GNAC) in a semifinal contest at Deering on Friday night at 8:00 PM. Simmons pulled off an upset victory over #3 Lasell College earlier today, as the Sharks cruised past the reigning GNAC Champions, 15-7, on their home turf to advance.

For Norwich, the loss signals the end of the 2017 season.

The Monks put the Cadets on their heels almost immediately, as senior Jackie Wilson (Tiverton, R.I.) scored off a Samantha Medlin (Kingston, Mass.) feed just 29 seconds into the game. Leading by a 3-1 margin 10 minutes later, Saint Joseph’s rattled off four unanswered strikes to assume a commanding 6-1 cushion with 15:29 before the break.

Trailing 10-3 going into the second stanza, the Cadets showed signs of life when senior Chapel Guarnieri (Pepperell, Mass.) netted an unassisted marker 23 seconds into the closing period, but the Monks put an end to the visitors’ comeback hopes with five straight tallies en route to securing a 15-4 advantage with 12:14 remaining.

Saint Joseph’s freshman Kaylin Mansir (West Gardiner, Maine) made seven saves in the victory while Norwich freshman Lawson Hayes (Moorestown, N.J.) stopped seven of the 24 shots she faced in a losing effort.

Wilson tallied five goals, two assists, seven ground balls, six draw controls, and a pair of caused turnovers

Sophomore Kayla Kelly (York, Maine) scored four goals with an assist and two ground balls

Junior Elyse Caiazzo (Scarborough, Maine/Cheverus) added three goals and an assist with four ground balls and a pair of draw controls

Sophomore Kara Kelly (York, Maine) scored twice with an assist and two draw controls

Junior Brianne Maloney (South Portland, Maine) picked up three ground balls with five caused turnover

Sophomore Kathryn Albretsen (Cotuit, Mass.) scored three goals with four ground balls, and four draw controls

Guarnieri netted two goals with four ground balls and two draw controls

Freshman Rebecca Brown (Steamboat Springs, Colo.) chipped in with two ground balls and three caused turnovers

With the victory, Saint Joseph’s improves to 8-6 in the history of the series with Norwich University and has now defeated the Cadets in seven-consecutive meetings dating back to the 2014 campaign.