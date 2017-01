At Hampden, Ian McIntyre pumped in 27 points and hauled in 20 rebounds and Tmmy Raye had nine points and six assists as Hampden Academy registered the hard-fought victory.

Zach Hartsgrove’s 18 points and Brad Allen’s 10 paced Nokomis of Newport.

HA 16 26 38 53

Nokomis 10 19 33 47