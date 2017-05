At Thomaston, Hannah Moholland’s RBI single in the ninth gave Oceanside the win.

Chloe Jones recorded 12 strikeouts in pitching a four-hitter for the 5-2 Mariners. Alexis Mazurek singled twice.

Maci Leali doubled and singled for 3-4 Nokomis of Newport.

Nokomis 000 000 000 — 0 4 1

Oceanside 000 000 001 — 1 7 1

Bubar and Mctaque; Jones and Veilleux