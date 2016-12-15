At Pittsfield, Zach Hartsgrove tossed in 21 points and Josh Smestad 16 to lead Nokomis of Newport past MCI.

Brad Allen contributed 10 points for the Warriors.

Josh Buker had 10 points for MCI.

Nokomis (3-0)

Josh Smestad 7-2-16, Joe Cloutier 6-0-14, Alex Baird 1-0-2, Josh Perry 5-0-11, Zach Hartsgrove 7-6-21, Jake Erskine 0-1-3, Brad Allen 4-0-10, Garrett Burke 1-0-2, Brock Graves, Matt Lyford, Hayden Black, Andrew Haining

MCI (0-3)

C. Romonov 1-0-3, O. Williams 1-0-2, M. Glidden 2-0-5, P. Matos 6-3-15, Bertrand 2-1-5, J. Buker 4-0-10, C Pearl 3-0-8, A Torrado 2-2-6

Nokomis 22 43 61 79

MCI 13 27 42 54

3 Pt Goals – Cloutier 2, Perry, Hartsgrove, Erskine, Allen 2; Romonov, Glidden, Buker 2, Pearl 2

Stats

Josh Smestad 5 rebounds and 4 assists

Zach Hartsgrove 7 rebounds

Brad Allen 12 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals