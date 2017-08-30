FIELD HOCKEY

Nokomis at Brewer (Awaiting score)

Aug. 30, 2017, at 7 p.m.
Sorry, there is no summary for this game. Submit one now.

View stories by school

  1. Belfast girl, 5, accidentally shot herself with father’s gun, police sayBelfast girl, 5, accidentally shot herself with father’s gun, police say
  2. LePage calls for emergency legislative session after feds balk at Maine food sovereignty lawLePage calls for emergency legislative session after feds balk at Maine food sovereignty law
  3. After third probation violation in less than four months, Maine sex offender sent back to prisonAfter third probation violation in less than four months, Maine sex offender sent back to prison
  4. Historian debunks theory of Confederate statue in MaineHistorian debunks theory of Confederate statue in Maine
  5. Bangor group to hand out Narcan in Pickering Square on ThursdayBangor group to hand out Narcan in Pickering Square on Thursday