At Brewer, Cam Wood tossed in 18 points as Brewer defeated Nokomis of Newport.

Brandon Glidden scored 14 points while Tyler Hafford grabbed 12 rebounds for the Witches.

Brad Allen netted 19 points and Zach Hartsgrove 13 for Nokomis.

Nokomis 8 21 28 41

Brewer 5 15 27 49