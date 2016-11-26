AUBURN, Maine – The Black Bears traveled down to Norway Savings Bank Arena for their first matchup of the season with the UNH Wildcats, a game that saw a fairly even game ending in a 2-2 tie after a 5 minute sudden death overtime that saw no extra goal.

The first period contained no scoring, although both teams had a chance on the power play in the period; Maine outshot UNH 8-7 in the period.

The second period started off all Maine as 4:18 into the period Morgan Sakundiak took a feed from Vendula Pribylova and Jessica Vallotton to put Maine up 1-0.

Just over 2 minutes later Brooke Stacey tallied a goal 6:31 into the 2nd period, on a pass from Tereza Vanisova, who got the starting pass from Alyson Matteau to set up the play, giving Maine a 2-0 lead.

UNH would respond just over 2 minutes later, 8:49 into the period as Nicole Dunbar took the rebound off a Carlee Turner shot and put it into the back of the net, cutting the lead in half. The 2nd period would end 2-1 in Maine’s favor.

The third period was a stalemate throughout most of the 20 minutes, with UNH outshooting Maine 18-6 in the period; one shot finally got through as Nicole Dunbar passed it from behind the net to a waiting Meghara McManus who tied it up 17:35 into the final period. A late penalty on Maine meant they would have to spend the rest of regulation on the penalty kill, as well as some of overtime, if needed.

The game would end up going to overtime with Maine successfully holding off the UNH power play, UNH outshot Maine 4-2 in the extra period, but in the 5 minutes no one could find the back of the net, resulting in both Maine’s and UNH’s first ties of the year.

Carly Jackson for Maine stopped 36 of 38 shots, getting her first tie; her record is now 2-10-1. Hillary Cashin for UNH gets her first tie of the season after stopping 25 of 27 shots, her record now 4-4-1.