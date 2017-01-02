At Baileyville, Kylee Joyce led the Knights to victory with a 20-point performance.

Madison Leighton scored 16 points for Narraguagus of Harrington.

For Woodland, Jennie Cox led the way with 13 points. Sadie Smith chipped in 8 points.

Narraguagus: Leighton 6-2-16, Redimaker 1-0-2, Toppin 4-0-8, Reynolds 0-2-2, Perry 4-0-8, Alley 2-1-5, Joyce 8-4-20

Woodland: Russell 3-0-7, Cox 4-4-13, Smith 2-4-8, Beers 1-2-4, Cook 1-0-3, Monk 1-0-2

Narraguagus 17 33 43 61

Woodland 12 23 30 37

3-pt. goals: Russell, Cox, Cook, Leighton 2