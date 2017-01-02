GIRLS BASKETBALL

Narraguagus 61 at Woodland 37

Jan. 02, 2017, at 8:45 p.m.

At Baileyville, Kylee Joyce led the Knights to victory with a 20-point performance.

Madison Leighton scored 16 points for Narraguagus of Harrington.

For Woodland, Jennie Cox led the way with 13 points. Sadie Smith chipped in 8 points.

Narraguagus: Leighton 6-2-16, Redimaker 1-0-2, Toppin 4-0-8, Reynolds 0-2-2, Perry 4-0-8, Alley 2-1-5, Joyce 8-4-20

Woodland: Russell 3-0-7, Cox 4-4-13, Smith 2-4-8, Beers 1-2-4, Cook 1-0-3, Monk 1-0-2

Narraguagus 17 33 43 61

Woodland 12 23 30 37

3-pt. goals: Russell, Cox, Cook, Leighton 2

View stories by school

  1. What to expect from LePage’s last Maine budget proposalWhat to expect from LePage’s last Maine budget proposal
  2. Police identify woman charged with New Year’s day stabbing in PortlandPolice identify woman charged with New Year’s day stabbing in Portland
  3. New Year’s morning stabbing on Munjoy Hill in PortlandNew Year’s morning stabbing on Munjoy Hill in Portland
  4. Phippsburg man in custody following overnight standoff
  5. Maine’s first baby of 2017 arrives in Lewiston at 3 minutes after midnightMaine’s first baby of 2017 arrives in Lewiston at 3 minutes after midnight