BOYS BASKETBALL

Narraguagus 73 at Woodland 98

Dec. 13, 2016, at 9:21 p.m.

At Woodland, Riley Russel tossed in 39 points to lead Woodland past Narraguagus.

Drew Hayward netted 19 points and handed out nine assists while Chris Plissey had 17 points and Sabre Phelps nine rebounds for the Dragons.

Brettin Dinsmore scored 20 points, Gage Smith 16 and Drew Fletcher 10 for Narraguagus.

Narraguagus

Story continues below advertisement.

Pinkham, Smith 6-1-16, Fletcher 4-0-10, Rummery 1-2-4, Meritt, Couture 2-1-5, Grant 4-0-8, Dinsmore 7-5-20, Schoppee, Ramsdell 4-2-6

Woodland

Miller 2-1-5,  Plissey 5-5-17,  Hayward 8-3-19, Phelps 1-1-3 , Gibson 2-2-6, Cilley, Gardner, Moody 3-0-7, Harriman, Russel 10-11-39, Moreside 1-0-2

3-point goals: Smith (3), Fletcher (2), Dinsmore, Plissey (2), Moody, Russel (5)

Narraguagus 15 34 58 73

Woodland 23 51 75 98

View stories by school

  1. Report: Dad bounced mobile home up and down with loader in hopes of getting rent from sonReport: Dad bounced mobile home up and down with loader in hopes of getting rent from son
  2. Police: Maine truck driver intentionally plowed into NJ gazebo decorated for holidaysPolice: Maine truck driver intentionally plowed into NJ gazebo decorated for holidays
  3. Man rescued after tree falls on him in Maine woodsMan rescued after tree falls on him in Maine woods
  4. Storm blankets Maine, causing fatal crashes, multiple closingsStorm blankets Maine, causing fatal crashes, multiple closings
  5. Man dies, four others taken to hospital in Gorham crashMan dies, four others taken to hospital in Gorham crash