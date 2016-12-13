At Woodland, Riley Russel tossed in 39 points to lead Woodland past Narraguagus.

Drew Hayward netted 19 points and handed out nine assists while Chris Plissey had 17 points and Sabre Phelps nine rebounds for the Dragons.

Brettin Dinsmore scored 20 points, Gage Smith 16 and Drew Fletcher 10 for Narraguagus.

Narraguagus

Story continues below advertisement.

Pinkham, Smith 6-1-16, Fletcher 4-0-10, Rummery 1-2-4, Meritt, Couture 2-1-5, Grant 4-0-8, Dinsmore 7-5-20, Schoppee, Ramsdell 4-2-6

Woodland

Miller 2-1-5, Plissey 5-5-17, Hayward 8-3-19, Phelps 1-1-3 , Gibson 2-2-6, Cilley, Gardner, Moody 3-0-7, Harriman, Russel 10-11-39, Moreside 1-0-2

3-point goals: Smith (3), Fletcher (2), Dinsmore, Plissey (2), Moody, Russel (5)

Narraguagus 15 34 58 73

Woodland 23 51 75 98