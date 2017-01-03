At East Machias, Tim Tseng tossed in 23 points as the Raiders defeated Narraguagus of Harrington.

Yontz Sutton added 14 points for 4-3 Washington Academy.

Noah Ramsdell led 2-5 Narraguagus with 14 points.

Narraguagus: Fletcher 1-0-3, Pineo 4-1-9, Couture 3-4-10, Grant 2-0-4, Smith 2-1-6, Ramsdell 7-1-15, Schoppee, Rumery

Washington Acad.: Lin 1-0-2, Seavey 1-0-2, Case 2-1-5, Tseng 8-1-23, Villone 2-0-5, Soctomah 1-4-6, Sutton 4-6-14, Su 2-2-6

3-pt. goals: Fletcher, Smith; Tseng 6, Villone

JV: Narraguagas 50-30