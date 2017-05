At Eastport, C.J. Francis singled in two runs in the third to lift Shead past Narraguagus of Harrington.

Noah Curtis earned the win in relief for the 5-1 Tigers.

Phil Taylor doubled for 5-6 Narraguagus.

Narraguagus 121 001 1 — 6 5 5

Shead 104 104 x — 10 4 3