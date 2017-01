At Eastport, Cassidy Wilder recorded 14 points and 10 rebounds as Shead upended Narraguagus.

Holly Preston and Madison Greenlaw added 12 points apiece for the Tigerettes.

Kayla Toppin paced Narraguagus with 11 points.

Narraguagus: Leighton 2-0-5; Toppin 4-0-11; Reynolds 1-2-4; Perry 2-1-5; Alley 0-1-1; Joyce 2-3-7

Shead: Preston 4-4-12; Greenlaw 4-4-12; Mitchell 2-1-6; Wilder 6-2-12

3-point goals:: Mitchell, Leighton, Toppin 3,

Narraguagus: 8 20 28 33

Shead: 12 17 34 44