At Harrington, Drew Fletcher had four hits and two runs batted in and Phil Taylor had a pair of hits and four RBIs to lead Narraguagus past Machias.

Bryce Rolfe allowed four hits and struck out 13 to pick up the win.

For Machias Dexter Moody had a hit and two RBIs and Dallas Moody had a hit and an RBI.

Narraguagus 345 043 — 19-18-4

Machias 006 021 — 9-5-5

Rolfe, Fletcher (6) and Willey, Albert, Mallar and Moody