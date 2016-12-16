BOYS BASKETBALL

Narraguagus 48 at Lee Acad. 58

Dec. 16, 2016

At Lee, the Pandas improved their record to 3-0 behind Nathan Gilman’s 27 points in a victory over Narraguagus. Travon Rhodes added 9 points and 10

Travon Rhodes added 9 points and 10 rebounds. Brettin Dinsmore lead the ( 0-2) Knights with 21 points and 12 rebounds.

Narr : G. Smith 1-0-3, Fletcher 2-1-7, Rumery 3-0-7, Pineo 1-0-2, Couture, Grant 1-0-3, Dinsmore 7-7-21, Z. Smith 1-0-3, Ramsdell 0-2-2

Lee: Francis, Yeh 4-1-9, Huang 1-0-2, McLeod 0-1-1, Gilman 11-4-27, Krivorotko, Hsu 2-0- 4, Chu, 2-1-5 , Baumgaertner 0-1-1 , Rhodes 3-0-9

Narraguagus 5 18 34 48

Lee Academy 10 26 43 58

3-pt. goals: G. Smith, Fletcher 2, Rumery, Grant,  Z. Smith; Rhodes 3, Gilman

JV: Lee 46-45

