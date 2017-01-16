GIRLS BASKETBALL

Narraguagus 69 at Jonesport-Beals 28

Jan. 16, 2017, at 7:33 p.m.

At Jonesport, Kylee Joyce scored 15 points to lead the Knights of Harrington to the win.

Madison Leighton contributed 13 points while Kayla Toppin chipped in with 10 for Narraguagus.

Kaylee Ireland led Jonesport-Beals with 9 points.

Narraguagus: Leighton 6-1-13, K. Reynolds 1-0-2, Fye 1-0-2, Redimarker 1-1-3, Kennedy 2-1-5, Toppin 4-0-10, C. Reynolds 1-0-2, Perry 3-0-7, Pray 2-0-4, K. Alley 2-2-6, Joyce 6-3-15.

Jonesport-Beals: Ja. Alley 3-0-6, Ireland 3-2-9, Sprowl 1-2-4, L. Alley 0-2-2, Childers 3-1-7.

Narraguagus: 28 43 59 69

Jonesport-Beals: 4 14 18 28

View stories by school

  1. Woman determined to finish, return to condemned Stockton Springs homeWoman determined to finish, return to condemned Stockton Springs home
  2. Maine pulp and paper trade group dissolves after half a century
  3. Snow possible for parts of Maine midweekSnow possible for parts of Maine midweek
  4. 4-year-old boy dies after Windham crash
  5. Coast Guard rescues two lobstermen from sinking boat off Maine coast