At Jonesport, Kylee Joyce scored 15 points to lead the Knights of Harrington to the win.

Madison Leighton contributed 13 points while Kayla Toppin chipped in with 10 for Narraguagus.

Kaylee Ireland led Jonesport-Beals with 9 points.

Narraguagus: Leighton 6-1-13, K. Reynolds 1-0-2, Fye 1-0-2, Redimarker 1-1-3, Kennedy 2-1-5, Toppin 4-0-10, C. Reynolds 1-0-2, Perry 3-0-7, Pray 2-0-4, K. Alley 2-2-6, Joyce 6-3-15.

Jonesport-Beals: Ja. Alley 3-0-6, Ireland 3-2-9, Sprowl 1-2-4, L. Alley 0-2-2, Childers 3-1-7.

Narraguagus: 28 43 59 69

Jonesport-Beals: 4 14 18 28