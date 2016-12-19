BOYS BASKETBALL

Narraguagus 62 at Jonesport-Beals 56

Dec. 19, 2016, at 9:09 p.m.

At Jonesport, Brettin Dinsmore scored 19 points as Narraguagus of Harrington defeated Jonesport-Beals.

Gage Smith added 13 points for the Knights and Hayden Pineo 11.

Adam Robinson had 16 points for the Royals.

Narraguagus: G. Smith 4-4-13, D. Fletcher 1-3-6, H. Pineo 5-0-11, J. Couture 2-0-5, B. Grant 1-0-2, B. Dinsmore 8-1-19, Z. Smith 1-0-3, K. Schoppee, N. Ramsdell 0-1-1.

Story continues below advertisement.

 

Jonesport-Beals: J. Guptill 3-1-7, J. Carver 1-0-2, S. Cirone, I. Faulkingham 3-1-7, A. Grant 3-0-6, K. Crowley 0-3-3, A. Robinson 7-1-16, B. Reynolds, O. Kelley 2-0-5, R. Alley 3-2-8.

3 pt goals: Osmond Kelley, Adam Robinson, Gage Smith, Hayden Pineo, Zack Smith, Brettin Dinsmore (2)

Narraguagus 10 35 47 62

Jonesport-Beals 16 27 39 56

View stories by school

  1. Minivan crashes into police cruisers on I-295Minivan crashes into police cruisers on I-295
  2. Cushing boat captain charged in deaths of two crew members
  3. Man shoots, kills toddler in Arkansas road rage attack
  4. 5 months after arriving, here’s how some of Maine’s first Syrian refugees are doing5 months after arriving, here’s how some of Maine’s first Syrian refugees are doing
  5. The Jackson Lab is fencing in its new $140M facility for securityThe Jackson Lab is fencing in its new $140M facility for security