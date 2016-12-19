At Jonesport, Brettin Dinsmore scored 19 points as Narraguagus of Harrington defeated Jonesport-Beals.

Gage Smith added 13 points for the Knights and Hayden Pineo 11.

Adam Robinson had 16 points for the Royals.

Narraguagus: G. Smith 4-4-13, D. Fletcher 1-3-6, H. Pineo 5-0-11, J. Couture 2-0-5, B. Grant 1-0-2, B. Dinsmore 8-1-19, Z. Smith 1-0-3, K. Schoppee, N. Ramsdell 0-1-1.

Jonesport-Beals: J. Guptill 3-1-7, J. Carver 1-0-2, S. Cirone, I. Faulkingham 3-1-7, A. Grant 3-0-6, K. Crowley 0-3-3, A. Robinson 7-1-16, B. Reynolds, O. Kelley 2-0-5, R. Alley 3-2-8.

3 pt goals: Osmond Kelley, Adam Robinson, Gage Smith, Hayden Pineo, Zack Smith, Brettin Dinsmore (2)

Narraguagus 10 35 47 62

Jonesport-Beals 16 27 39 56