At Greenville, a stand-up triple by Jessica Pomerleau drove in three runs in the bottom of the second inning and put the Lakers in the lead for good.

Polerleau added single and Emily Vraux singled twice for Greenville to support Halle Pelletier, who fired a two-hitter with 14 strikeouts and two walks.

For Narraguagus of Harrington, Lanie Perry and Kylee Joyce singled.

Narraguagus 000 002 0 — 2

Greenville 030 010 x — 4

Perry and Alley; Pelletier and Breton