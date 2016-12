At Blue Hill, Morgan Dauk scored 24 points, including her 1,000th of her career as George Stevens defeated Narraguagus.

Dauk also had 16 rebounds for the Eagles while Mazie Smallidge added 15 points and 14 rebounds. Dawn Hutchinson tossed in 10 points.

Madison Leighton netted 18 points for Narraguagus of Harrington.