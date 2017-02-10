BOYS BASKETBALL

Narraguagus 55 at George Stevens 78

Feb. 10, 2017, at 9:19 p.m.

At Blue Hill on Senior Night, the unbeaten Eagles prevailed for their 18th victory in the regular-season finale.

GSA was lead by Taylor Schildroth, Jarrod Chase and Beckett Slayton with 27, 14, and 10 points, respectively.

Narraguagus was led by Brettin Dinsmore with 20 points Drew Fletcher win 15.

GSA: C. Mattson 1-0-2, Slayton 4-0-10, Schildroth 11-1-27, M. Mattson 2-5-9, Dannenberg 1-0-2, Zentz 4-0-8, Chase 6-1-14, Simmons 3-0-6, Cole, Wang, Mote, McKenney.

Narraguagus: Fletcher 6-1-15, Pineo 3-0-6, Couture 1-1-3, Dinsmore 7-6-20, Smith 1-0-3, Schoppee 1-4-6, Ramsdell 1-0-2, G. Ramsdell, Pairez, K. Schoppee, Rumery, Grant, Tonney.

GSA (18-0) 18 37 61 78

Narraguagus (6-12) 12 26 41 51

3-pt. goals: Slayton 2, Schildroth 4, Chase, Fletcher 2, Smith.

JV: GSA 64-28

View stories by school

  1. Maine man lasts 87 days, wins $500K on History Channel survival show ‘Alone’Maine man lasts 87 days, wins $500K on History Channel survival show ‘Alone’
  2. LL Bean offers employee buyouts, ends contributions to company pension planLL Bean offers employee buyouts, ends contributions to company pension plan
  3. Maine man survives after camp explosion blows him into yardMaine man survives after camp explosion blows him into yard
  4. More snow for Maine Saturday; major nor’easter to start the weekMore snow for Maine Saturday; major nor’easter to start the week
  5. USM won’t cancel event featuring controversial GOP lawmakerUSM won’t cancel event featuring controversial GOP lawmaker