At Blue Hill on Senior Night, the unbeaten Eagles prevailed for their 18th victory in the regular-season finale.

GSA was lead by Taylor Schildroth, Jarrod Chase and Beckett Slayton with 27, 14, and 10 points, respectively.

Narraguagus was led by Brettin Dinsmore with 20 points Drew Fletcher win 15.

GSA: C. Mattson 1-0-2, Slayton 4-0-10, Schildroth 11-1-27, M. Mattson 2-5-9, Dannenberg 1-0-2, Zentz 4-0-8, Chase 6-1-14, Simmons 3-0-6, Cole, Wang, Mote, McKenney.

Narraguagus: Fletcher 6-1-15, Pineo 3-0-6, Couture 1-1-3, Dinsmore 7-6-20, Smith 1-0-3, Schoppee 1-4-6, Ramsdell 1-0-2, G. Ramsdell, Pairez, K. Schoppee, Rumery, Grant, Tonney.

GSA (18-0) 18 37 61 78

Narraguagus (6-12) 12 26 41 51

3-pt. goals: Slayton 2, Schildroth 4, Chase, Fletcher 2, Smith.

JV: GSA 64-28