At Calais, Lanie Perry doubled in two runs while striking out 16 to lead Narraguagus of Harrington past Calais.

Anna Taylor hit an RBI single while Emma Redimarker singled twice for the Knights.

Kendra Parks’ single was Calais’ lone hit.

Narraguagus 312 000 0 — 6 7 3

Calais 010 000 0 — 1 1 1