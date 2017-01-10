At Calais, the Blue Devils overcame a 15-6 first quarter deficit for the comeback victory over Narraguagus of Harrington.

Blake Collins hit five 3-three pointers en route to 19 points for Calais. Branden Gillespie added 13 points and 12 rebounds and Addison Coty 12 points and 11 rebounds.

The Knights were led by Noah Ramsdell with 14 points while Drew Fletcher contributed 10 points.

Narraguagus (2-7): Fletcher 4-1-10, Rumery 2-1-5, Pineo 4-1-9, Grant 1-1-3, Dinsmore 3-1-7, Smith 1-0-2, Ramsdell 7-0-14, Couture

Calais (2-5): Bassett 2-0-5, Gillespie 2-9-13, Coty 6-0-12, Collins 7-0-19, Smith, Socobasin 1-0-2, Critchley

3-point goals: Fletcher 2; Collins 5, Bassett

Narraguagus 15 26 38 50

Calais: 6 19 38 51

JV: Narraguagus 57-25