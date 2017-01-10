BOYS BASKETBALL

Narraguagus 50 at Calais 51

Jan. 10, 2017, at 8:57 p.m.

At Calais, the Blue Devils overcame a 15-6 first quarter deficit for the comeback victory over Narraguagus of Harrington.

Blake Collins hit five 3-three pointers en route to 19 points for Calais. Branden Gillespie added 13 points and 12 rebounds and Addison Coty 12 points and 11 rebounds.

The Knights were led by Noah Ramsdell with 14 points while Drew Fletcher contributed 10 points.

Narraguagus (2-7): Fletcher 4-1-10, Rumery 2-1-5, Pineo 4-1-9, Grant 1-1-3, Dinsmore 3-1-7, Smith 1-0-2, Ramsdell 7-0-14, Couture

 

Calais (2-5): Bassett 2-0-5, Gillespie 2-9-13, Coty 6-0-12, Collins 7-0-19, Smith, Socobasin 1-0-2, Critchley

3-point goals: Fletcher 2; Collins 5, Bassett

Narraguagus 15 26 38 50

Calais: 6 19 38 51

JV: Narraguagus 57-25

View stories by school

  1. Armed robbery reported at Orono apartment complexArmed robbery reported at Orono apartment complex
  2. Police investigate stabbing in Eagle LakePolice investigate stabbing in Eagle Lake
  3. Group says it’ll take L.L. Bean off boycott list if company takes Linda Bean off boardGroup says it’ll take L.L. Bean off boycott list if company takes Linda Bean off board
  4. Man dies after being struck by tractor-trailer on I-95 in Pittsfield
  5. Houlton councilor resignsHoulton councilor resigns