BOYS BASKETBALL

Mt. Blue 54 at Nokomis 70

Feb. 10, 2017, at 10:13 p.m.

At Newport, Zach Hartsgrove connected for 17 points and Brad Allen scored 15 as the Warriors beat the Cougars.

Josh Perry scored 13 points and Josh Smestad added nine for Nokomis.

Caleb Hall and Cooper Hollingsworth each scored 13 points for Mt. Blue of Farmington

Mt. Blue (1-17): Thompson 3-1-7, Reynolds 2-2-7, Dorman 2-0-4, Anderson 1-4-6, Doyon 0-1-1, Frederick 1-0-3, Hall 5-1-13, Hollingsworth 6-1-13

Nokomis (11-7): Smestad 4-0-9,Cloutier 1-0-3, Baird 1-2-5, Lyford 1-0-2, Perry 5-2-13, Hartsgrove 7-2-17, Erskine 3-0-6, Allen 6-0-15

Mt. Blue 10 15 40 54

Nokomis 15 34 52 70

3-pt. goals: Reynolds, Frederick, Hall 2; Smestad, Cloutier, Baird, Perry, Hartsgrove, Allen 3

Brad Allen – 13 Rebounds

