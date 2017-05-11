BASEBALL

Mt. Blue 1 at Hampden 10

May 11, 2017, at 8 p.m.

At Hampden, Brandon Smith pitched a complete-game five-hitter, striking out four and walking three, to key Hampden Academy’s win over Mt. Blue of Farmington.

HA’s Nick Lorenzo led all hitters with three singles and two RBIs. Casey Sudbeck had a single and a double and scored three runs. Smith helped himself out with two singles and Gavin Partridge collected two hits as well.

Miles Pelletier led Mt. Blue with a double and run scored.

Mt. Blue 010 000 0 1 5 4

Hampden 300 124 x 10 10 2

Philbrick, Testa (6) and Andrews; Smith and Thomas

