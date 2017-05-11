At Hampden, Emily Dysart belted a triple and two singles and drove in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh to lead Hampden Academy past Mt. Blue of Farmington.

Grace Bennett doubled and singled for the Broncos and scored the game-winning run and Julia Sicard had a double and a sacrifice fly. Becca Cyr made a potential game-saving catch at the fence in the top of the seventh.

Sydney Hatch went the distance to pick up the win.

Jaclyn Daggett and Samantha Ellis each had two singles for Mt. Blue.

Mt. Blue 400 000 0 — 4 10 1

Hampden 101 200 1 – 5 11 6

Smith and Briggs; Hatch and Dysart