GIRLS TENNIS

Mt. Blue 5 at Edward Little 0

May 11, 2017, at 11:12 p.m.

Singles: Addie Schanz (MB) def. Khadro Adow 6-0, 6-1; Hannah LeClair (MB) def. Mikaela Scott 6-0, 6-2; Grace McIntosh (MB) def. Ester Chen 6-2, 6-2;

doubles: Brianna Jackson and Maeve Hickey (MB) def. Janvi Patel and Ridwan Hussein 6-1, 6-2; Jordan Smith and Mariel Damon (MB) def. Anah Farah and Nasro Adow 6-0, 6-1; exhibition singles: Hallie Pike (MB) d. Isabel Bassett 8-2; exhibition doubles: Alexis Bellefleur and Charlotte Von Kaphengst (EL) def. Bailey Levesque and Katey Remick 8-6; Maddy Hopping and Ava Weaver (EL) def. Mazie Gordon and Leahannah Ridley 8-6

