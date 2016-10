At Rockport, Ella Pierce had three goals and Charlotte Messer a goal and four assists as Camden Hills rolled to the win.

Kristina Kelly, Eliza Roy and Kassie Krul had a goal plus an assist for the 9-1 Windjammers. Kaylyn Krul, Eve Gutheinz, Izzy Gutheinz and Bryn Anderson added a goal.

Mt. Blue of Farmington falls to 2-7-1.