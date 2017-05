At Brewer, Emily Lord led the Witches with three singles and 3 RBI in as many at bats.

Kenzie Dore doubled and scored two runs for Brewer.

Mt. Blu of Farmington scored their two runs in the top of the 7th with two outs on 3 consecutive singles, but with the tying run at the plate, a ground ball out finished the game.

Mt. Blue 000 000 2 — 2 6 1

Brewer 102 010 X — 4 8 5

Fuss, Smith (6) and Briggs; L. Hewes, Goodrich