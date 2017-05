At Bangor, the Rams rallied for five runs in the fifth to defeat Mt. Blue of Farmington.

Page Cadorette singled in a pair of runs for 5-0 Bangor. Lexi Cunningham, Madi Drake, Megan Conner and Rowan Andrews each had two hits.

Macey Phillips paced 1-4 Mt. Blue with three hits while LExi Daggett and Jacelyn Dassett each recorded two.

Mt. Blue 000 051 0 — 6 12 1

Bangor 011 350 x — 10 15 1

Foss, Smith (5) and Briggs; Moulton and Kimball