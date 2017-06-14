BASEBALL

Mt. Ararat 0 at Bangor 3

June 14, 2017, at 9:39 p.m.
Sorry, there is no summary for this game. Submit one now.

View stories by school

  1. Maine Mall department store to close, offers severance to 55 employeesMaine Mall department store to close, offers severance to 55 employees
  2. Maine woman attacked by raccoon drowns rabid animal in puddleMaine woman attacked by raccoon drowns rabid animal in puddle
  3. President Trump has blocked Stephen King on TwitterPresident Trump has blocked Stephen King on Twitter
  4. Maine youth prison lays off nearly half its teachersMaine youth prison lays off nearly half its teachers
  5. LePage calls Legislature ‘the laziest bunch I have ever seen’LePage calls Legislature ‘the laziest bunch I have ever seen’