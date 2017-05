At Bangor, Nick Cowperthwaite tossed a five-hitter as Bangor triumphed.

Tyler Parke went 3-for-4 with three RBIs for 8-1 Bangor. Cowperthwaite, Gary Farnham and Zach Ireland each drove in two runs while Derek Fournier and George Payne both had two hits.

Nat Leslie singled for Mount Ararat.