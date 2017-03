At Dover-Foxcroft, Jordan Viles’ 20 points paced the Ponies past the Mustangs in a Northern Maine quarterfinal.

Tyler Kessler scored 16 points for Foxcroft while Gabe Taylor hit five 3-pointers for 15 points and Jarad Atkinson scored 11 points.

Nick Elkins tallied 23 points for Mount View of Thorndike.