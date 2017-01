At Dover-Foxcroft, Makenzie Beaudry scored 13 points and Grace Bickford and Emily Mikoud added 10 apiece as Foxcroft Academy upended Mount Desert Island.

Alexis Clarito had 12 points for the Trojans, Maya Watras had nine and Georgia Candage scored seven.

Foxcroft

Al. Bourget 3-0-6, Ab. Bourget 1-1-3, Seavey 0-2-2, Ewer 1-1-4, Nelson, Bickford 4-1-10, Mikoud 5-0-10, Huettner, Beaudry 5-3-13, Simpson 3-0-6

MDI

M. Watras 2-5-9, J. Watras 2-0-4, Miller 2-2-4, Banks, Clarito 3-4-12, Good 1-0-2, Candage 2-3-7, E. Watras 1-0-2, Hamor 1-0-3, Chamberlain 1-0-3

3-point goals: Bickford; Clarito 2, Hamor, Chamberlain

FA 19 28 46 57

MDI 9 21 30 46