SOFTBALL

Mount Desert Island H.S. 1 at Bucksport H.S. 2

May 23, 2017, at 7:53 p.m.

At Bucksport, Bucksport’s Katelin Saunders and Mount Desert Island’s Lindsey McEachern locked up on a terrific pitcher’s duel with the Bucks making a pair of first-inning runs hold up.

Saunders tossed a five-hitter with 10 strikeouts and one walk and McEachern fired a four-hitter with 12 strikeouts and three walks.

Madysen Robichaud had a double and a run-batted in for Bucksport and Makenzie Smith singled in a run.

McEachern stroked two singles for MDI with Hannah Chamberlain contributing a double and an RBI. Lily Cook and Madison Neale also doubled.

MDI 000 010 0 1 5 2

Bucksport 200 000 x 2 4 0

McEachern and Cook; Saunders and Smith

 

