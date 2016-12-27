At Lincoln, Rachelle Watson tossed in 19 points to lead the Trojans past the Lynx.

Madeline Good added 11 points for MDI, which outscored Mattanawcook 26-5 in the third quarter.

MDI 29 49 75 86

MA 16 30 35 47

3-point goals: Reeves, Rich, Kropff, Swanson 5, Parletre, Shea; Thompson 2

MDI: Phelps 1-2-4, Reeves 2-2-7, Rich 2-1-6, Good 4-2-11, Lee 2-0-4, Snukowski 1-0-2, Kropff 4-0-9, Swanson 7-0-19, Parlere 2-0-5, Shea 2-0-5, Shea 2-2-6, Collin 3-2-8

Mattanawcook: Thompson 3-2-10, Brown 2-1-5, Arnold 3-2-8, Thompson 2-0-4, Ring 1-0-2, Farrington 0-2-2, Ward 2-4-8, Hanscom 2-3-7, Weatherbee 0-1-1