BOYS BASKETBALL

Mount Desert Island 59 at Mattanawcook 45

Dec. 27, 2016, at 9:37 p.m.

At Lincoln, Maddy Candage scored 12 of her game high 18 points in the final quarter to propel MDI to victory.

Emma Watras added 11 points for the Trojans, who move to 3-2 on the season.

Courtney Gordon led the Lynx with 16 points. Kimberlee Voisine added 13 points for 1-4 Mattanawcook.

MDI: Candage 6-6-18, E. Watras 5-1-11, M. Watras 3-0-6, Clarito 2-1-6, Hamer 3-0-6, Good 2-1-5, J. Watras 2-0-4, Miller 1-1-3, Banks, Swanson,

Mattanawcook: Gordon 6-1-16, Voisine 3-6-13, K. Tolman 3-1-9, E. Tolman 1-1-3, Tilton 1-0-2, Hamm 1-0-2, McLein, Libby, Tash

MDI 12 26 39 59

MA 11 23 32 45

3-pt goals: Gordon 3, K. Tolman 2, Voisine, Clarito

JV: MDI 38-26

