At the Cross Insurance Center, MDI received balanced scoring from eight different players and turned in a dominant defensive effort to defeat John Bapst.

Julia Watras had 10 points to pace the Trojans while Emma Watras added nine.

Crystal Bell had 12 points for John Bapst.

MDI: J. Watras 3-2-10, E. Watras 3-3-9, Clarito 2-2-8, Hamor 4-0-8, M. Watras 3-0-7, 0-2-2, Chamberlain 1-0-2, Miller 0-2-2, Bank, Good, Link, Swanson

John Bapst: Bell 5-0-12, Philippon 2-1-5, Higgins 2-0-4, Lebel 2-0-4, Cyr 0-1-1, Soucie 0-1-1, Ellis, LeGasse, Mock, Smith, Springer, Zephir

3-point goals: Clarito 2, J. Watras 2, M. Watras; Bell 2

MDI (6-2) 10 23 36 48

John Bapst (7-3) 9 16 26 27

JV: John Bapst 27-15