At Hermon, Riley Swanson scored 18 points and Andrew Phelps added 14 to help lead the Mount Desert Island Trojans by the Hawks.

Keenan Marseille paced Hermon with 21 points and Isaac Varney added 11.

MDI: Swanson 5-3-18, Phelps 5-1-14, Good 7-1-15, Parlatore 3-0-6, Snurkowski 1-0-2, Kropff 1-0-2, Collin 1-0-2, Reeves, Rich, Lee, Shea

Hermon: Marseille 7-4-21, Varney 4-3-11, Johnson 3-0-8, T.Hawes 1-1-3, C. Hawes 1-0-3, Bishop 1-0-2, Trask 1-1-4, Berube, Bergeron, Leighton

3-pt. goals: Swanson 3, Phelps 3; Marseille 3, Johnson 2, C. Hawes, Trask

MDI 15 30 45 59

Hermon 11 27 40 52