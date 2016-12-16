GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mount Desert Island 42 at Hermon 52

Dec. 16, 2016, at 11:29 p.m.

At Hermon on Friday night, the Hawks used a balanced scoring attack to beat the Mount Desert Island Trojans.

Maddie Pullen’s 13 points topped the Hawks while Alex Allain added nine and Emi Higgins put in eight.

Maddy Candage scored 12 points to lead MDI and Abbe Miller chipped in with eight.

MDI: Candage 6-0-12, Miller 4-0-9, Good 2-3-7, Watras 2-1-5, Hammer 2-0-4, Clarito 1-0-3, Watras 1-0-2

Hermon: Pullen 5-1-13, Allain 3-3-9, Higgins 4-0-8, Curtis 3-0-7, Raymond 1-3-6, Tracy 0-4-4, L. Plissey 1-1-3, P. Plissey 0-2-2

MDI 11-22-26-42

Hermon 12-25-39-52

3-pt. goals: Miller, Clarito; Pullen 2, Curtis, Raymond

