BOYS BASKETBALL

Mount Desert Island 71 at Foxcroft Acad. 50

Jan. 16, 2017, at 8:25 p.m.

At Dover-Foxcroft, Graham Good’s 25 points paced MDI past Foxcroft Academy.

Russell Kropff contributed 10 points for the Trojans.

Hyatt Smith led the Ponies with 16 points.

MDI: Phelps 2-0-4, Reeves 2-0-5, Rich, Graham Good 12-1-25, Lee 1-0-2, Snurkowski 2-1-6, Russell Kropff 5-0-10, Carroll, McConomy, Swanson 2-2-6, Parlatore 0-1-1, D. Shea, M. Shea 2-0-4, Collin 4-0-8

Foxcroft: Clawson 1-0-2, Richard 3-0-7, Hyatt Smith 6-2-16, Reed 0-5-5, Niles, Spooner, Dyer 1-0-2, Dankert 3-0-9, Marsh, Santagata 4-1-9, Laffin

MDI 17 39 57 71

 

FA 13 19 32 50

3-point goals: Reeves, Snurkowski, Richard, Smith 2, Dankert 3

 

