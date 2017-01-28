BOYS BASKETBALL

Mount Desert Island 80 at Caribou 38

Jan. 28, 2017, at 4:27 p.m.

At Caribou, MDI scored the first 15 points of the game and cruised to victory over the Vikings.

Russell Kropff led the Trojans with 17 points while Andrew Phelps added 14 and Drew Rich 12.

For Caribou, Alex Bouchard scored 12 points.

MDI: Phelps 6-0-14, Reeves 3-2-9, Rich 4-4-12, Lee 2-1-6, Kropff 8-0-17, Carroll 1-0-2, McConomy 1-1-3, Swanson 0-2-2, Parlatore 2-0-4, D. Shea 2-0-5, M. Shea 2-0-4, Collin 1-0-2, Snurkowski

Caribou: Bouchard 3-5-12, Caverhill 1-0-2, Berkoski 2-0-6, Paul 1-0-2, Findlen 1-6-8, Deprey 2-2-8, Hand, Rosado, Marrero, Anderson

MDI: 19 38 63 80

Caribou: 6 14 28 38

3-pt. goals: Phelps 2, Reeves, Lee, Kropff , D. Shea; Bouchard , Berkowski 2, Deprey 2

