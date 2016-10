At Thorndike, Rachelle Ravin scored what proved to be the game-winner midway through the second half as Mount View upended Morse of Bath.

Brianna Tripp and Devon Burgess added goals and McKenna Gibbs two assists for 6-6 Mount View. Alexis Bowman had two saves on three shots.

Kimberly St. Pierre had the goal for 3-7-1 Morse. Sophie Wilson had 21 saves on 24 shots.