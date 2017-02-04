MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

MMA 54 at Lyndon St. 78

Feb. 04, 2017, at 5:30 p.m.

LYNDON CENTER, Vt. – The Lyndon State College men’s basketball team picked up a 78-54 North Atlantic Conference win over Maine Maritime Academy Saturday afternoon in Stannard Gymnasium.

Lyndon’s (8-12, 7-7 NAC) Darnay Gray (Mashantucket, Conn.) led all scorers with 15 points while grabbing six rebounds.  Eric Vargas (Lowell, Mass.) added 14 points, a game-high seven rebounds, and dished out six assists.  Raymond Monroe (Cranston, R.I.) provided 12 points off the bench.

Nick Judge led the Mariners (4-17, 1-13 NAC) with 13 points, six rebounds, four assists, and three steals with Tyler Thayer also adding 13 points.

Both teams were scoreless until Judge found Tyler Gilson in the paint for a bucket with 17:34 on the clock.  Threes from Vargas and Monroe put the Hornets up 6-2 with under 15 to play.  The Hornets scored in bunches to push the lead to 20-9 midway through the first half.  The Hornets continued to build on that lead, knocking down seven three-pointers in the half on their way to a 39-22 advantage at the break.

The teams traded baskets over the first five minutes of the second period until the Hornets overwhelmed the Mariners with full-court pressure.  Scoring seven points in just 28 seconds, the Hornets stretched the lead out to 25, the largest of the game, at 60-35.

The Mariners were able to settle back down but were never able to get the deficit under 18 the rest of the way as the game finished out with a final score of 78-54.

