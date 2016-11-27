BRUNSWICK, Maine – The Bowdoin College women’s basketball team rolled to its third straight victory to open the year, this time over visiting MIT, 88-56, on Sunday afternoon at Morrell Gymnasium.
The 15th-ranked Polar Bears (3-0) own a 30.0 point margin of victory through their first three contests while the Engineers (3-1) drop their first game of the season.
Game Highlights
- After the teams traded buckets to open the game, Bowdoin used a quick 7-0 spurt to take a lead they would never relinquish. Abigail Kelly sandwiched a pair of jumpers around a Kate Kerrigan three-pointer to give Bowdoin an early 11-5 advantage.
- Bowdoin owned a 20-14 lead at the end of one quarter and quickly pushed the lead to double figures, rolling off a 14-0 run early in the second quarter to double up MIT, 38-19, with less than three minutes to go in the first half.
- The Polar Bears held a 40-24 lead at the break before MIT opened the third quarter with a 7-2 run, and were able to trim the lead to single digits later in the frame, following a three-pointer by Liana Ilutzi, 51-42.
- Bowdoin was able to regain its footing and got a late three-pointer before the end of the quarter from Lauren Petit to up its lead to 56-44 heading into the fourth.
- The Polar Bears put the contest away with a 14-0 run to open the final period. The 32-point margin of victory was Bowdoin’s largest lead of the contest.
By The Numbers
Story continues below advertisement.
- Fourteen different players scored for the Polar Bears, who held a massive 58-6 margin in bench scoring.
- Abigail Kelly netted a team-best 18 points and six rebounds for Bowdoin, who also got 15 points and four steals from Kate Kerrigan.
- Maddie Hasson was Bowdoin’s other player in double digits with ten points on 4-4 shooting from the field.
- MIT had three players in double figures, led by 18 from Taylor V’Dovec and 14 from Kara Holinski.
- Bowdoin owned a 52-31 advantage on the boards and put home 33 second-chance points to go with 27 points off 19 MIT turnovers in the victory.
Up Next
- Bowdoin will return to action on Tuesday evening at home against the University of Southern Maine at 5:30 p.m.
- MIT will host Emerson at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday evening in their next outing.