BRUNSWICK, Maine – The Bowdoin College women’s basketball team rolled to its third straight victory to open the year, this time over visiting MIT, 88-56, on Sunday afternoon at Morrell Gymnasium.

The 15th-ranked Polar Bears (3-0) own a 30.0 point margin of victory through their first three contests while the Engineers (3-1) drop their first game of the season.

Game Highlights

After the teams traded buckets to open the game, Bowdoin used a quick 7-0 spurt to take a lead they would never relinquish. Abigail Kelly sandwiched a pair of jumpers around a Kate Kerrigan three-pointer to give Bowdoin an early 11-5 advantage.

Bowdoin owned a 20-14 lead at the end of one quarter and quickly pushed the lead to double figures, rolling off a 14-0 run early in the second quarter to double up MIT, 38-19, with less than three minutes to go in the first half.

The Polar Bears held a 40-24 lead at the break before MIT opened the third quarter with a 7-2 run, and were able to trim the lead to single digits later in the frame, following a three-pointer by Liana Ilutzi, 51-42.

Bowdoin was able to regain its footing and got a late three-pointer before the end of the quarter from Lauren Petit to up its lead to 56-44 heading into the fourth.

The Polar Bears put the contest away with a 14-0 run to open the final period. The 32-point margin of victory was Bowdoin’s largest lead of the contest.

By The Numbers

Story continues below advertisement.

Fourteen different players scored for the Polar Bears, who held a massive 58-6 margin in bench scoring.

Abigail Kelly netted a team-best 18 points and six rebounds for Bowdoin, who also got 15 points and four steals from Kate Kerrigan.

Maddie Hasson was Bowdoin’s other player in double digits with ten points on 4-4 shooting from the field.

MIT had three players in double figures, led by 18 from Taylor V’Dovec and 14 from Kara Holinski.

Bowdoin owned a 52-31 advantage on the boards and put home 33 second-chance points to go with 27 points off 19 MIT turnovers in the victory.

Up Next