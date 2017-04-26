At Husson University, Alex Brooks hurled a complete game shutout to propel the Brewer Witches to the victory over the Messalonskee Eagles.

In the third inning, Brooks reached on an infield single with the bases loaded, scoring Kobe Rogerson to give the Witches a 1-0 lead. Jon Wheaton grounded out to second, but the out was good enough to bring in Jack Corey with the second Brewer run.

In going the distance, Brooks scattered seven Messalonskee hits and struck out seven.

Dylan Cunningham and Colby Dexter each had two hits for the Eagles and Josh Joy had a line drive triple.

Joy suffered the tough-luck loss for Messalonskee, going five innings allowing four hits and two Brewer runs. He walked six and struck out five.

Messalonskee 000 000 0 — 0 7 0

Brewer 002 000 x — 2 6 1

Joy; Morrell (6) and Dexter; Brewer: Brooks and Maxsimic