BASEBALL

Messalonskee 0 at Brewer 2

April 26, 2017, at 4:30 p.m.
   At Husson University, Alex Brooks hurled a complete game shutout to propel the Brewer Witches to the victory over the Messalonskee Eagles.
   In the third inning, Brooks reached on an infield single with the bases loaded, scoring Kobe Rogerson to give the Witches a 1-0 lead.  Jon Wheaton grounded out to second, but the out was good enough to bring in Jack Corey with the second Brewer run.
   In going the distance, Brooks scattered seven Messalonskee hits and struck out seven.
   Dylan Cunningham and Colby Dexter each had two hits for the Eagles and Josh Joy had a line drive triple.
   Joy suffered the tough-luck loss for Messalonskee, going five innings allowing four hits and two Brewer runs.  He walked six and struck out five.
Messalonskee  000  000  0 — 0  7  0
Brewer  002  000  x — 2  6  1
Joy; Morrell (6) and Dexter; Brewer: Brooks and Maxsimic

SEE COMMENTS →

View stories by school

  1. Coach accused of sexual abuse of a minorCoach accused of sexual abuse of a minor
  2. Developer outbids Cook’s Lobster owner to buy historic Maine island wharfDeveloper outbids Cook’s Lobster owner to buy historic Maine island wharf
  3. Brothers charged in alleged Portland grocery welfare fraudBrothers charged in alleged Portland grocery welfare fraud
  4. With tourist season around the corner, Maine’s hospitality industry is facing a crisisWith tourist season around the corner, Maine’s hospitality industry is facing a crisis
  5. Woman convicted of killing foster child has been released from jailWoman convicted of killing foster child has been released from jail