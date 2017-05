At Bangor, Emma Payne drove in four runs with a triple, double and a single and Page Cadorette scattered six hits as Bangor triumphed.

Megan Conner doubled and singled for Bangor and drove in a run and Lindy Bezgembluk singled twice and also drove in a run.

Makenzie Charest, Danielle Hall and McKenna Brodeur each singled twice for the Eagles.

Messalonskee 000 101 0 2-6-3

Bangor 320 002 x 7-12-2

Smith and Wilson; Cadorette and Kimball