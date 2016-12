At Presque Isle, Thomas Patenaude and Jake Stevens each had two goals plus an assist to lead Presque Isle past Messalonskee of Oakland.

Denny Young added a goal for the Wildcats, while Bryce Bonville made 17 saves on 20 shots.

Dana Michaud netted two goals and Dylan Cunningham one for the Eagles. Amber Kochaver saved 21 of 26 shots.