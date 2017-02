At Orono, Jacob Dubay recorded two goals plus an assist as Old Town/Orono prevailed.

Sam Henderson and Austin Soucy each had a goal and Tyler Wheeler three assists for the Black Bears. Cam Tower, Austin Sheehan and Jacob Gallon added an assist. Brendan Gassaway saved all 24 shots.

Eli Michaud made 34 saves on 38 shots for Messalonskee of Oakland.