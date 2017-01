At Brewer, the Messalonskee Eagles turned around a two-point halftime deficit into victory over the Witches.

Messalonskee of Oakland was led by Sophia Holmes with a game-high 20 points. Allyssa Turner tossed in 14 points and Gabrielle Weiner contributed 12 points.

Brewer was paced by Courtney Pearson’s 19 points. Emily Lord put contributed 11 points.

Messalonskee 6 20 38 54

Brewer 14 23 32 44